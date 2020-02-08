Kabaddi WC trophy unveiling ceremony held at Governor House

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar unveiled the trophy for Kabaddi World Cup 2020 (Circle Style) during a colourful ceremony at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by all the participating teams from across the globe during which specially minted mementos were presented to the teams.

Punjab sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal were also present during the ceremony which was followed by dinner and a musical evening.

Renowned folk-singer Arif Lohar performed during the musical evening.

In his address Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar welcomed the team to Pakistan, adding that Pakistan was a safe and peace-loving country. "All apprehensions allay after one visits Lahore and visitor ultimately falls in love with the hospitality", he added.

Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan was a safe destination and full-proof security will be provided to the visiting teams.

The fourth Circle Style Kabaddi World Cup 2020 will start on Sunday with the opening match between Pakistan and Canada at the Punjab Stadium at 4pm.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar will be the chief guest during the colorfulinaugural ceremony.