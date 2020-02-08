Kabaddi World Cup 2020 to be started on Feb 9

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The fourth Kabaddi World Cup 2020 (Circle Style) will start here on Sunday with the opening match between Pakistan and Canada at the Punjab Stadium at 4pm.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar will be the chief guest during the colorful inaugural ceremony of the fourth Kabaddi World Cup (Circle Style). All previous Kabaddi WCswere hosted by India in the years 2004, 2007 and 2016.

The Kabaddi WC 2020 will be held between 9 and 16 February and the 24 matches will be played in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat.

Punjab Stadium Lahore will host 14 matches including the semi-finals and the final, 8 matches will be played at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad while 2 matches are schedules at the Zahoor Elahi Stadium, Gujrat.

Nine foreign teams are participating in the Kabaddi WC 2020 besides the hosts Pakistan including Australia, Iran, Canada, Sierra Leone, Germany, Azebaijan, Kenya, England and India.

Indian Kabbadi team reached Lahore via Wagha Border earlier in Saturday afternoon and was warmly received by the Punjab sports Minister Rai Taimoor Hussain Bhatti and the Sports board Punjab officials.

Talking to the media men, Indian Kabaddi team captain Gurlal Singh said that they were very happy to come to Pakistan.Singh said they always got more love in Pakistan than in their own country.

President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Chaudhry Shafey Hussain said that the Kabbadi WC would serve as a milestone in promotion of sport in the country, adding that Kabbadi should get as much support as cricket in the country.

Shafey said the tickets were available for Rs 200 and Rs 400, adding that nominal prices are being charged.

The group stage matches will be played in Lahore from February 9 –11, Faisalabad February 12-13 and Gujrat will host two matches on February 14. Semi finals and finals will be played in Lahore on February 15 and 16.

The other match on the opening day of the event will be played between Sierra Leone and Iran.