Kabaddi World Cup, Jeep Rally events in Pakistan, sounding peace-bells worldwide

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ):For the first time in the history of the country, Pakistan is successfully organizing two International mega sport events including Kabaddi World Cup and Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally-2020, which would be concluded on Sunday, February 16.

During the ongoing week, both the events are heading to their finals, by drawing world's adequate attention toward the country's soft, ancient and peaceful culture. Games convey message of peace and tolerance to the youth.

Kabaddi World Cup-2020 is being organized jointly by Punjab government, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) in three cities of Punjab - Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat from February 9 to 16, 2020.

In this mega event ten countries namely Australia, Germany, Canada, India Azerbaijan, England, Iran, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Pakistan, are participating in the event by demonstrating better raiding and stopping techniques to cruise to their comfortable victories against respective rivals.

The 10-nation mega kabaddi World Cup tournament will conclude on February 16, 2020, with a grand closing ceremony at Punjab Stadium. West Indies Star batsman Chris Gayle in a recent statement has appreciated security institutions, saying Pakistan was one of the safest and unique places in the world at the moment.

"Yeah, I believe in Pakistan, the both sport events and their players were enjoying the security of presidential level", Gayle said.

Similarly Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally-2020 is an international motor sports event which is organized each year, near magnificent historical Derawar Fort, rising out of the surrounding of Cholistan Desert.The mega event will help bring Cholistan Desert Rally grown in leaps and bounds since it was started back in 2005.

The current 15th edition of the rally is on peak and is reflecting its ever-increasing popularity internationally. Punjab Archaeology Department says the desert event portrays a positive and softer image of Pakistan, both locally and abroad and is bringing it to highlight the real beauty of Cholistan Desert's landscape.

Punjab Tourism Department General Manager Muhammad Asim said that besides promoting tourism, such events also upgrade the livelihood standard of the locals. The prime objective was to hold this event at Derawar Fort was to show and highlight outside world, its history and rich culture and open this area as a winter tourist destination, he added.

Interestingly, the rally covers three districts of Punjab, including Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur, which is divided into three different categories, Stock, Prepared and Women category.

Stock and Prepared categories are further divided into 4 categories (A, B, C, D).

TDCP in a statement on Monday had said that more than 100 Racers from all over Pakistan and abroad will challenge the competition in the Cholistan in different categories. The Rally route design has been extended to 500 kilometres in the Cholistan Desert which included historical forts of the desert including Dingarh Fort, Khan Garh, Marrot Fort, Moujgarh Fort, Bhijnot Fort and Jamgarh Fort, it further said.

According to a maintenance plan of the TDCP, all necessary arrangements relating to Rescue 1122, Waste Management Company, Cholistan Development Authority(CDA), police and administration will remain alert. However Punjab Government's comprehensive security plan has been devised to make best arrangements for all guest teams during their stay in Pakistan.

Another important feature of the event of this rally is a trade fair which is being organized at Derawar Fort with cooperation of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and industries, which would include all industrial zones of the chambers of commerce, across the province.

Punjab Food Authority(PFA) has made a special food street which is set up for the first time where traditional foods will be available.

During the rally, important local games are also added in this event, including Kabaddi, camel dance, race and other sports events held for the interest of the local and foreigner visitors.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary in a recent talk has informed that several cultural and entertainment programs were being organized to entertain people visiting Derawar Fort to celeberate 15th TDCP Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally show.

In this connection a music night program held at Bahawal Club in connection with Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally has caught national and international attention.

Beyond Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally, a sufi-peace musical and regional cultural show which is held every year, is being acknowledged as an international event.

Renowned national and local artists perform their talent by playing short sketches and singing songs at the music festival, which s creating soft image of the country internationally.

PTDC in its introductory note has mentioned to organize a 'Dirt Motor Bike' race of international standard , adding that the sports event has been advertised so that the rich culture of the cholistan desert could be introduced to the world.