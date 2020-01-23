Kabaddi World Cup to be played in Lahore next month

Pakistan will host Kabaddi World Cup (Circle Style) in Lahore from February 9 for the first time, in which teams from 10 countries will contest

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan will host Kabaddi World Cup (Circle Style) in Lahore from February 9 for the first time, in which teams from 10 countries will contest.

Former international Kabaddi player Syed Sultan Shah told reporters here on Thursday that teams from Iran, Canada, Australia, United States, Sierra Leone, and Kenya have qualified for the event so far.

India is also among ten nations expected to be part of the event. "India has already showed its willingness and will be part of the competitions. It has begun visa process for players," said Secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation Mohammad Sarwar.

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) will host the eight-day event carrying Rs 10 million cash prize for the winner, Rs 7.5 million for runner-up team and Rs 5 million for third position holder.

The tournament matches would be held in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib, he said adding the final will be held in Lahore.

He lauded the efforts of the chief of the PKF Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Secretary General Rana Sarwar for their efforts in bringing the international Kabaddi event to Pakistan.

He urged Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan to talk to PKF management for holding some of the matches at Qayyum sports Complex in Peshawar.

The matches will be played in the circle style format. India had hosted all six circle style world cups so far, with the last one taking place in 2016.

The ten nations will be bracketed in two groups with the leading two sides from each pool qualifying for the semi-finals. Pakistan's team is confident of winning the world cup.

Those present on the occasion included Haji Farooq, Lal Mohammad Khan, Hakim Khan, Abid, Malang Jan, Dil Nawaz.