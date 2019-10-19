UrduPoint.com
Kabbadi Match Will Feature Opening Of Kartarpur Corridor

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:17 PM

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation(PKF) will organize a Kabbadi match on the occasion of opening of Kartarpur corridor as the sports is much liked by Pakistani nation as well as Sikh community

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Pakistan Kabaddi Federation(PKF) will organize a Kabbadi match on the occasion of opening of Kartarpur corridor as the sports is much liked by Pakistani nation as well as Sikh community .This was decided in the annual meeting of the federation , which was held under chairmanship of President Ch Shafay Hussain here on Saturday.During the meeting annual performance report of PKF was present and approval was accorded to the next to be held games and events.The meeting was attended by representatives of all the four provinces as well as of Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy, WAPDA, Railway and Higher education Commission.President Kabaddi Federation Ch Shafay Hussain said that kabaddi is a local game, it should be promoted to the maximum extent, so-called fake body is spoiling the players against which legal proceedings are being initiated and soon it will be banned by the government.

Ch Shafay Hussain said that Pakistani and Sikh communities greatly like kabaddi for this strategy is being evolved for holding next Kabaddi World Cup in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is also promoting game of kabaddi in entire Europe besides Asia.The meeting approved new annual budget, holding of World Junior Kabaddi Tournament and South Asian Sports Team whereas complete report about 26 events held under auspices of the Federation was also presented.Holding of international kabaddi match after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor also came under discussion in the meeting and in this regard 7-members committee was approved in which two women will also be included while line of action about the olympic games was formulated.

