Kabbadi World-cup: Two Semi Finals Will Be Played Today Evening In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:57 PM

The first match will be between Australia and India and the second will be between Pakistan and Iran at Punjab Stadium today evening.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) Two semi-finals of Kabbaddi World Cup will be played in Lahore today evening.

The first semi-final of tournament will be played between Australia and India while the second semi-final will be played between Pakistan and Iran. The matches will be played at Punjab Stadium in Lahore at 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm respectively.

Previously, Pakistan defeated Azerbaijan at Zahoor Elahi Stadium in Gujrat on Friday to reach in Semi-Final. Pakistan won the toss and defeated Azerbaijan by 40-30. India defeated England to reach in Semi Final with margin of 44-26.

Pakistan and India both are still going as the top teams in Kabbadi for having six and eight points respectively. Pakistan is hosting Kabbadi World Cup and many countries including Australia, England, Germany, Azerbaijan and India are here in Pakistan to play Kabbadi.

