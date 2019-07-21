UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kafelnikov Says Poised To Develop Tennis All Across Russia

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 01:30 AM

Kafelnikov Says Poised to Develop Tennis All Across Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Russian tennis legend Yevgeny Kafelnikov told Sputnik on Saturday that he plans to play an active role in developing tennis all across Russia.

Kafelnikov, a two time Grand Slam singles champion and Olympic Gold medalist, is also the Vice President of Russia's Federation of Tennis.

"Popularization of tennis not only in big cities but in all regions is our major goal," Kafelnikov said.

He has added that Tennis Federation's President Shamil Tarpishchev has a lot of projects of tennis development in Russia.

"I want to help him reaching this very important goal," Kafelnikov said.

On Saturday, Kafelnikov is scheduled to be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame, an elite group of about 250 of the most honorable tennis players from around the world.

Yevgeny Kafelnikov, 45, won 26 singles and 27 doubles titles throughout career. In 1996 he became the first Russian who won one of the Grand Slam competition: he triumphed in French Open singles and got the title in the doubles with Czech's Daniel Vacek. He also was the singles champion at the 1999 Australian Open.

Kafelnikov won the Olympic Gold medal in Sydney in 2000, and was a member of Russia's national team clinched Davis Cup in 2002.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Sydney Gold Olympics Australian Open All From

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

4 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

6 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

6 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

6 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

6 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.