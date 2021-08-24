UrduPoint.com

Kaia's Bowling Action Found To Be Illegal

Tue 24th August 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Tuesday announced that an independent assessment has found the bowling action of Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia to be illegal and as such, he has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect

In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Regulations For The Review of Bowlers Reported with Suspect Illegal Bowling Actions, Kaia's international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction, the ICC said in a press release.

However, according to Article 11.5 of the regulations and with the consent of Zimbabwe Cricket, Kaia may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under their auspices.

The 29-year-old off-spinner was reported with a suspect bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh played in Harare from 7-11 July.

An Expert Panel reviewed footage of Kaia's bowling action, as assessment at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19.

The Panel concluded that his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations and his bowling action was illegal.

Kaia can apply for a re-assessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with the ICC Regulations.

