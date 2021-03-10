UrduPoint.com
Kainat Imtiaz Gets Injured In A Local Match Against Boys

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:33 PM

Kainat Imtiaz gets injured in a local match against boys

The National Women Cricketer’s player has shared her picture, saying that she got injured while attempting a catch during a match against the boys.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2021) Kainat Imtiaz, National Woman Cricketer, fell injured while playing cricket match in a local ground.

Taking to Twitter, the national woman team’s player revealed that her right thumb injured during the match.

Kainat wrote: “Got injured while attempting a catch during a match against boys. (5 stitches on the right thumb web),” she shared.

“Last thing you want as an athlete, when you are fully determined to make progress is an Injury. I’ll be back soon, Inshallah. Do remember me in your prayers,” she added.

The 28-year old cricketer is right-arm medium-fast bowler of the national women team.

More Stories From Sports

