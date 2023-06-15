UrduPoint.com

Kainat Wants To Be World's Top Squash Player

Muhammad Rameez Published June 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Kainat wants to be world's top squash player

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Promising squash player Kainat Khan Thursday said she was working hard to achieve a higher rank in women's squash competitions at national and international levels.

Talking to media men during her practice session here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Kainat said that she was working tirelessly to improve her skills in the game and added the day was not far when my dream will come true to be the top player.

Kainat Khan, who also played for Pakistan Army said she has been playing squash since 2020 and so far has performed well in WPSA Satellite, PSA Challengers Events, Sindh Open Squash Satellite 2020, Malaika Foods Squash Circuit, Aftab Adamjee Trust Squash Tournament, PSF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa International Satellite Cup, Pakistan Women Squash Championship, CAS Serena Hotel International Squash Championship, Hyderabad Women Squash Championship and other provincial competitions including U23, U21 Games and won positions.

She said: "I am very grateful to squash legend Qamar Zaman, head coach Mansoor Zaman and others, who have been working hard to improve my game. I do four to five hours of training so as not to let my coaches down and win matches at the national and international levels.

