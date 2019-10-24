Kalabagh Asean beats Asean BN in Islamabad Open Polo tourney

Kalabagh Asean defeated Asean BN in the second match of the ongoing Islamabad Open Polo Tournament here at Islamabad Polo Ground on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Kalabagh Asean defeated Asean BN in the second match of the ongoing Islamabad Open Polo Tournament here at Islamabad Polo Ground on Thursday.

Both teams displayed superb skills and vigour but it was Kalabagh Asean, who finally managed to defeat their opponents in a thrilling contest.

Kalabagh Asean scored six goals, while Asean BN scored five goals.

The winners will now take on Pakistan Air Force team on Friday at the same venue.