Kalabagh beat PAF in Islamabad Open Polo match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Kalabagh Asean outplayed Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the match of the ongoing Islamabad Open Polo Tournament here at Islamabad Polo Ground on Friday.

According to a statement issued here by the tournament organizer, both teams displayed superb skills and vigour, but it was Kalabagh, who managed to defeat their opponents in a tough contest.

Kalabagh scored five goals, while PAF scored two goals.

Hamza Mowar scored four goals while Antonino Menard hit one for Kalabagh Asean. For PAF, Saqib Khakwani scored two goals.