Kalam Snow Sports Festival Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

A the three-day Kalam Snow Sports Festival at the Royal Ground covered by thick Osho Forest - a site selected for construction of International Cricket Stadium - successfully concluded by live performances of the prominent Television artists and a musical concert

The Kalam Snow Sports Festival largely attracted local and foreign tourists, athletes who enthusiastically participated in traditional Goshi's finals, various competitions including Karate, Jujitsu, Tchoukball, Throw Ball, Tug of War, Snow Kabaddi, volleyball were part of the Festival besides local and foreign tourists enjoyed the Musical night, fireworks and children play land setup for tourists who turned up from all over the country.

On the third and last day of the festival, Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Khan graced the occasion as chief guest along with other prominent personalities including Tashfeen Haider, Director Youth Saleem Jan Marwat, Asif Shahab, Additional Deputy Commissioner Riaz Khan, Assistant Commissioner Kalam Hidayatullah, Regional Sports Officer Malakand Kashif Farhan, District Youth Officer Farhad Ali.

Peshawar claimed first position in Karate with 35 points, followed by Mardan with 25 points and Swat took third position with 19 points. In the Jiu Jitsu, Peshawar got first position with four gold medals, three silver medals and Swat bagged the second position with one gold, three silver and three bronze medals while in the Throw Ball final, Nowshera defeated Peshawar.

Similarly, in the Jiu Jitsu Martial Arts competitions, Peshawar bagged the first position by winning four gold and three silver medals while Swat bagged one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

In the final match of Throw Ball at the festival, Nowshera won the Championship by defeating Peshawar.

After a thrilling contest in the Tchoukball final, Hazara Division defeated Bannu 19-17. After defeating the trophy, Kalam team won the trophy by defeating Darosh 3-1 after a tough contest.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said Kalam Snow Festival also attracted not only domestic but also foreign tourists. The Swat and Malakand divisions this year too, attracted more tourists to the beautiful and charming places of other districts, he said, adding that other events would be organized after the festival to attract more tourists.

He said snow tubing, ice skating, concert, fireworks and cultural events were being organized in the festival in other scenic places. Malam Jabba had become an important place for winter sports and adventure tourism due to its natural beauty and culture.

He said stalls of traditional clothes, food and handicrafts had been set up to promote local culture. He said apart from providing facilities to the tourists and attracting them, the government was committed to construct all connecting roads to the tourist destinations like Badgui, Kumrat and Upper Dir.

These places included in the Calendar for annual activities, he said adding, tourists from all over the country enjoyed various adventure sports including Zip Lining and Rock Climbing. He said the government was constructing infrastructure to go to tourist places.

Tourism has not only boosted the local economy and employment but also explored new tourist destinations. Junaid Khan said other competitions including skiing, speed skating, ice hockey would also be held in the annual festival.

