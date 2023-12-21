Open Menu

Kaliwal Zalmi Cricket League Season-3 Phase-1 In Full Swing

Muhammad Rameez Published December 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Kaliwal Zalmi League Season 3 embarked on its journey with an exhilarating Phase 1 that commenced on December 7, across all 34 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with inaugural stage witnessed the spirited participation of over 800 teams.

The record 800 teams participation, which are hailing from diverse regions such as Peshawar 129 teams, Kohat 72 teams, Dera Ismail Khan 58 teams, Mardan 46 teams, Hazara 102 teams, Waziristan, Bannu 97 teams, Nowshera, Shangla, Charsada, Peshawar, Khyber Agency, Dir, Swat 72 teams, Mohmand, Swabi, Bajaur, and Abbottabad, Malakand Division 238 teams, Lakki Marwat 32 teams respectively.

A resounding success, Phase 1 brought together a staggering 12,000 cricket enthusiasts who showcased their passion and prowess on the field.

The tournament unfolded as a vibrant tapestry, weaving together the rich cricketing tapestry of the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

As the dust settled on Phase 1, the focus now shifted to the highly anticipated Phase 2. This stage will see the clash of titans as the 34 district champion teams vie for supremacy.

Only the top eight divisional champions emerging from this intense competition will earn the coveted opportunity to advance to the Grand Finale of Kaliwal Zalmi League Season 3.

The journey thus far has been a testament to the unbridled enthusiasm and talent that permeates the cricketing landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Kaliwal Zalmi League Season-3 has not only united cricket aficionados from diverse backgrounds but has also served as a platform for the region’s emerging stars to shine.

As the league progresses into its culminating phases, the anticipation and excitement continue to mount, promising a spectacular climax to this cricketing spectacle.

