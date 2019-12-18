UrduPoint.com
Kallis Joins South African Coaching Staff

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Kallis joins South African coaching staff

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Jacques Kallis was on Wednesday named as South Africa's batting consultant as the host nation continued to strengthen their coaching staff ahead of the first Test against England, starting at Centurion on December 26.

Kallis, 44, is South Africa's most-capped Test player. He played in 165 Tests for South Africa as well as one for a World XI.

Cricket South Africa said in a statement that Kallis would join the national squad for their pre-Test camp starting in Pretoria today.

He will remain part of the team set-up for the rest of the South African season.

CSA later confirmed that Charl Langeveldt had been appointed as bowling consultant for the season.

Kallis, who retired from international cricket in 2013, is third on the all-time Test run-scorers list with 13 289 runs at an average of 55.37.

