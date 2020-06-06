UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kameko Wins 2000 Guineas As Favourite Pinatubo Disappoints

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:27 PM

Kameko wins 2000 Guineas as favourite Pinatubo disappoints

Kameko won the opening British horse racing classic of the season in the English 2000 Guineas on Saturday, with previously unbeaten favourite Pinatubo a disappointing third at Newmarket

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Kameko won the opening British horse racing classic of the season in the English 2000 Guineas on Saturday, with previously unbeaten favourite Pinatubo a disappointing third at Newmarket.

Kameko came late under champion jockey Oisin Murphy to pass Frankie Dettori on the well-backed Aidan O'Brien runner Wichita to give the jockey and trainer Andrew Balding their first win in the race.

"The first half (of the race) went to plan... Don't know what Oisin was doing second half, but delighted with (the) end result," said Balding.

Kameko is now 3/1 for the Derby.

Odds-on favourite Pinatubo had every chance but William Buick could find nothing as the horse experienced defeat for the first time in his seven-race career.

Racing returned in Britain earlier this week following the coronavirus lockdown.

Related Topics

Derby Wichita Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADAFSA issues guide on handling food safely during ..

31 minutes ago

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB&#039;s Board of ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister shares poem, urges youth to realize ..

4 minutes ago

Twenty-six killed, village torched in central Mali ..

4 minutes ago

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

2 hours ago

Ankara's Involvement in Libya Prolongs GNA-LNA Con ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.