Kameko wins 2000 Guineas as favourite Pinatubo disappoints

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Kameko won the opening British horse racing classic of the season in the English 2000 Guineas on Saturday, with previously unbeaten favourite Pinatubo a disappointing third at Newmarket.

Kameko came late under champion jockey Oisin Murphy to pass Frankie Dettori on the well-backed Aidan O'Brien runner Wichita to give the jockey and trainer Andrew Balding their first win in the race.

"The first half (of the race) went to plan... Don't know what Oisin was doing second half, but delighted with (the) end result," said Balding.

Kameko is now 3/1 for the Derby.

Odds-on favourite Pinatubo had every chance but William Buick could find nothing as the horse experienced defeat for the first time in his seven-race career.

Racing returned in Britain earlier this week following the coronavirus lockdown.