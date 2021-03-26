UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamna Comes Good On Breakaway As Yates Holds Catalonia Lead

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:08 PM

Kamna comes good on breakaway as Yates holds Catalonia lead

Relentless breakaway artist Lennard Kamna won the mountainous stage five of cycling's Tour of Catalonia on Friday after coming close twice earlier in the race

Manresa, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Relentless breakaway artist Lennard Kamna won the mountainous stage five of cycling's Tour of Catalonia on Friday after coming close twice earlier in the race.

Ineos Grenadiers controlled the stage well with Adam Yates retaining the overall lead as the main peloton crossed the finish line 1min 55sec adrift of the winner.

Kamna, a German who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, was an active participant in two doomed breakaways on this seven-day Tour of Catalonia, including a lung-busting solo attack on Thursday.

Despite these efforts and the two mountains on Friday's route, he finished 39 seconds clear of Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro of EF education after breaking clear of the day's escape group.

Saturday's penultimate stage covers 194km through Catalonia's typically rolling vistas and the Tour ends with a spectacular finale atop Barcelona's Montjuic on Sunday.

Related Topics

Attack Education Cycling German Barcelona Lead Sunday Race

Recent Stories

PDM playing tactics with ruling party for personal ..

3 minutes ago

Gunman in Colorado Grocery Store Shooting Used Leg ..

3 minutes ago

Al Wahda relentless on top of Mother of Nation Jiu ..

12 minutes ago

US Reports 7% Increase in 7-Day Average Number of ..

3 minutes ago

UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Charge d'Affaire ..

10 minutes ago

EU Lifts Sanctions on Senior Libyan Politician Kha ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.