UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamran Akmal Makes First Century Of PSL’s Fifth Edition

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:46 PM

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth edition

Akmal appeared as fierce batsman of Zalmi who brought win close to his team against gladiators at National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Kamran Akmal—the opening batsman of Peshawar Zalmi—made waves by securing first century of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 to lead his team closer to win against Quetta Gladiators here on Saturday.

Akmal appeared as fierce batsman of Peshawar Zalmi made his century just in 54 balls. It is the first century of the PSL’s fifth edition and overall third century of PSL.

Quetta Gladiators set the target of 149 run for Peshawar Zalmi in National cricket Stadium Karachi.

However, Akmal was taken by Fawad near the boundary line when he hit for six soon after completing his century.

His excellent performance for Zalmi made waves on social media as fans lauded him for smashing first century of PSL’s fifth edition.

Another user shared his picture, showing love for Kamran Akmal.

Akmal’s aggressive style who brought the win to his party against gladiators.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Peshawar Century Social Media Pakistan Super League Lead Kamran Akmal 2020 Love Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

6 minutes ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul B ..

16 minutes ago

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe one-off Test scoreboard

16 minutes ago

6th National Seniors, Juniors tennis championships ..

16 minutes ago

PESCO continues campaign against illegal connectio ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.