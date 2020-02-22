Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth edition

(@fidahassanain)

Akmal appeared as fierce batsman of Zalmi who brought win close to his team against gladiators at National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Kamran Akmal—the opening batsman of Peshawar Zalmi—made waves by securing first century of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 to lead his team closer to win against Quetta Gladiators here on Saturday.

It is the first century of the PSL's fifth edition and overall third century of PSL.

Quetta Gladiators set the target of 149 run for Peshawar Zalmi in National cricket Stadium Karachi.

However, Akmal was taken by Fawad near the boundary line when he hit for six soon after completing his century.

His excellent performance for Zalmi made waves on social media as fans lauded him for smashing first century of PSL’s fifth edition.

Another user shared his picture, showing love for Kamran Akmal.

