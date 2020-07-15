UrduPoint.com
Kamran Akmal Optimistic To Make A Comeback To National Side

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:06 PM

Kamran Akmal optimistic to make a comeback to national side

Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal is optimistic to make a comeback to the national side at the back of his consistent performances

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal is optimistic to make a comeback to the national side at the back of his consistent performances.

"If you look at my performance in domestic cricket and PSL (Pakistan Super League), you'll find it has been up to the mark. I don't know what sort of the criteria the previous coaches have made, but that has damaged Pakistan cricket," Kamran said in a YouTube interview.

Kamran asked the current selectors not to select players only on the basis of performances in PSL but also keep in mind how they had done in the domestic cricket. "It will not be good if the selection is made from the shorter format, and that too on the basis of just one or two innings and not because you were the top run-scorer in the event.

" "[Similarly], if a bowler delivers one [good] spell or bowl one or two balls over 140km [he is picked]. All these experiments with Pakistan cricket have caused damage," said Kamran, who regularly features in PSL for Peshawar Zalmi.

He said that he was hopeful that keeping in view his consistent performance across all formats, the incumbent team management would give him a chance to once again to play for Pakistan.

The 38-year-old, who scored 2648 runs in 53 Tests and 3236 in ODIs besides collecting 987 runs in 58 T20Is, last represented Pakistan in 2017 in the West Indies.

