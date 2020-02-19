Kamran Akmal says he learnt a lot from South African cricketer Hashim Amla

(@fidahassanain)

Peshawar Zalmi wicket keeper Kamran Akmal says that presence of Hashim Amla in the team is a great opportunity for every player including himself.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) Peshawar Zalmi wicket keeper Kamran Akmal has said that presence of South African cricketer Hashim Amla in his team is a big opportunity for him and all other players.

“Amla’s presence in the team is an opportunity for everyone of us in team because we could be able to play with him,” said kamran Akmal.

He ewas speaking to the reporters about his team mates in Karachi.

“I learnt a lot from Alma, though, he is here just for two days,” said Kamran, adding that he will apply all those things during the match. Alma is a great star, with work ethics and batting style, he added. He also said that.

Answering to a question about what he learnt from him, he replied that Alma told him about how to bat in the first six overs and then how to build an innings. “It is helping me,” he added.

Kamran Akmal has represented Pakistan 157 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 53 Test matches. Kamran Akaml also shared his experience of becoming first man to complete 100 stumpings in his T20 career.

“I just say that I don’t want to achieve any record or to break record of any other. It is not my goal. I’m just focusing how to contribute for my team. I made score 10 or 20 but these scores should help the team, said the wicket keeper. He further said he hoped to play positive cricket in this year’s PSL as it will help his team’s cause.

There are many expectations about Kamran Akmal who is one of the top scorer of the league and has more responsibility to lead his team to the success in league.

“I did a lot of hard work for the league personally,” said Kamran Akmal, saying that he was looking forward to doing his best in the league.