Kamran Akmal’s 136 Leads Central Punjab’s Fight Back

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:51 PM

Wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal scored a fighting century to lead Central Punjab’s fight back against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the third day of the four day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four, first-class match at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Monday

Wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal scored a fighting century to lead Central Punjab's fight back against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the third day of the four day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four, first-class match at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Kamran added 109 runs for the eight wicket with fast-bowler Waqas Maqsood (19) to rescue his side from a shaky 143 for seven to their eventual 278-run total. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa however, did not enforce the follow-on and opted to bat again, despite a 206-run first innings lead.

By close of play, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reached 30 for the loss of one wicket in their second innings.

On Monday, play was suspended for 28 minutes during the morning session due to bad light. Before the disruption, Imran Khan senior made two crucial breakthroughs, sending back Central Punjab captain Azhar Ali (24) and Saad Nasim (10) to provide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ideal start to the day.

After resumption, Central Punjab also lost Usman Salahuddin (20), the visitors took lunch at a precarious 107 for five.

Post lunch, Central Punjab kept losing wickets with Zafar Gohar (five) and Bilal Asif (16) returning to the pavilion. Kamran took control of the proceedings at this stage as Central Punjab stayed in the hunt with their wicketkeeper’s rear guard action.

Kamran was eventually dismissed for 136, his innings was compiled off 215 balls and included 19 fours and one six.

Right-arm pace bowler Sameen Gul was the pick of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers, Sameen took four wickets for 57 runs, he was ably supported by Imran who took two for 72, Junaid Khan, Umer Khan and Zohaib Khan took a wicket apiece.

On Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had declared their first innings on 484 for five.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 484 for 5 declared, 133 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 173, Mohammad Rizwan 128, Adil Amin 58 not out, Israrullah 43; Naseem Shah 2-85, Zafar Gohar 1-85) and 30 for 1 in 9.2 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 17; Naseem Shah 1-5)

Central Punjab 278 all out 78.1 overs ( Kamran Akmal 136, Azhar Ali 24; Sameen Gul 4-57, Imran Khan senior 2-72)

