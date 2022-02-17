UrduPoint.com

Kamran Bangash Inaugurates Ground Breaking Ceremony Of Int'l Standard Squash Court

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 17, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Kamran Bangash inaugurates ground breaking ceremony of Int'l standard squash court

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education here on Thursday inaugurated an international standard squash court to be completed with a total cost of Rs 10 million at Gulbahar area

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education here on Thursday inaugurated an international standard squash court to be completed with a total cost of Rs 10 million at Gulbahar area.

Talking to media persons soon after inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony of the squash court, he said that the squash court was part of 20 courts construction announced by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan last year only for the district with an aim to revive the lost glories of Pakistan in the game.

He also appreciated the elders, players of the area for taking keen interest and termed such facilities very vital for the upcoming youth.

He said the nearby youth would get due playing facilities under qualified coaches.

Kamran Khan Bangash said that according to vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, facilities of healthy sports activities would be provided to the youth at their doorstep.

He said with completion of the squash court, the players living in the interior city would be benefited more.

Such a facility, he said, would go a long way in the days to come as far as promotion of squash and facilitating the players are concerned.

Inauguration of Squash Court in Gulbahar for people of the city, would help in searching out new talent.

The minister said that the sports department would also build more sporting facilities in the city.

The best facilities would be provided to the citizens in the squash court, he said.

Kamran Bangash said that such sporting facilities would also be provided to the youth of every union council of the district.

He said directives had been issued by the chief minister to provide sports facilities in all schools, colleges and universities.

The provincial government strived to promote sports and provide the best opportunities, he said, adding, amusement parks were being constructed in in the city as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Media All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breache ..

UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breaches in Eastern Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Customs Dept has key role to play in stabilizing e ..

Customs Dept has key role to play in stabilizing economy of country & provinces: ..

3 minutes ago
 FIA's Cyber Crime Circle arrested man over harassm ..

FIA's Cyber Crime Circle arrested man over harassment case

3 minutes ago
 Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan we ..

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

3 minutes ago
 President appreciates assistance of Bill Gates Fou ..

President appreciates assistance of Bill Gates Foundation

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for further expanding Pakistan-Aust ..

Prime Minister for further expanding Pakistan-Austria ties in diverse sectors

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>