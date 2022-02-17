Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education here on Thursday inaugurated an international standard squash court to be completed with a total cost of Rs 10 million at Gulbahar area

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education here on Thursday inaugurated an international standard squash court to be completed with a total cost of Rs 10 million at Gulbahar area.

Talking to media persons soon after inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony of the squash court, he said that the squash court was part of 20 courts construction announced by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan last year only for the district with an aim to revive the lost glories of Pakistan in the game.

He also appreciated the elders, players of the area for taking keen interest and termed such facilities very vital for the upcoming youth.

He said the nearby youth would get due playing facilities under qualified coaches.

Kamran Khan Bangash said that according to vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, facilities of healthy sports activities would be provided to the youth at their doorstep.

He said with completion of the squash court, the players living in the interior city would be benefited more.

Such a facility, he said, would go a long way in the days to come as far as promotion of squash and facilitating the players are concerned.

Inauguration of Squash Court in Gulbahar for people of the city, would help in searching out new talent.

The minister said that the sports department would also build more sporting facilities in the city.

The best facilities would be provided to the citizens in the squash court, he said.

Kamran Bangash said that such sporting facilities would also be provided to the youth of every union council of the district.

He said directives had been issued by the chief minister to provide sports facilities in all schools, colleges and universities.

The provincial government strived to promote sports and provide the best opportunities, he said, adding, amusement parks were being constructed in in the city as well.