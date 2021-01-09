UrduPoint.com
Kamran Bangash Inaugurates Winter Media Sports Festival

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Kamran Bangash inaugurates Winter Media Sports Festival

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash formally inaugurated the second phase of Winter Media Sports Festival here on Saturday.

In the 36-year history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association, the festival will begins at Peshawar Sports Complex from (tomorrow) Sunday.

Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest of the ceremony.

In his address, He said that such activities are commendable and the provincial government is with the journalists at every turn.

He informed that a sports festival would be organized soon between the members of the Assembly and Sports Writers Association adding that in this regard Chairman of the Sports Committee of the MPAs Engineer Muhammad Fahim Khan and Member of the Provincial Assembly will held a meeting soon.

He said that he will contact the Sports Writers Association soon.

He expressed satisfaction over the cooperation of Sports Directorate and said that this activity is healthy for journalists and other members.

President Peshawar Press Club M. Riaz, Secretary Imran Bokhari and other Senior Journalists also attend the ceremony.

President of Sports Writers Association Ijaz Ahmed, Secretary Imran Yousafzai and Chairman Sports Committee Azmatullah, President Saad bin Owais, Sports Committee members Nadir Khawaja, Ehtesham Bashir, Asim Shiraz, Shahid Afridi, Shakeel-ur-Rehman were also present.

Sports Writers Association President Ijaz Ahmed and Secretary General Imran Yousafzai paid tributes to all the journalists including Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash.

