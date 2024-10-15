Kamran Ghulam becomes 13th Pakistani to score 100 on test debut

Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam made history in the second Test against England in Multan by becoming the 13th Pakistani cricketer to score a century on Test debut

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam made history in the second Test against England in Multan by becoming the 13th Pakistani cricketer to score a century on Test debut.

The right-handed batsman achieved the remarkable feat during Pakistan’s first innings, reaching his debut century off 192 balls.

Kamran eventually scored 118 runs from 224 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and a six, before being dismissed. His splendid knock anchored Pakistan's innings, showcasing his calm and skill on the big stage.

Before Kamran, notable Pakistani players to achieve this milestone include legends like Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Younis Khan, and more recently, Fawad Alam, Abid Ali, and Umar Akmal. Kamran Ghulam's century adds his name to this distinguished list of debutant centurions, marking a promising start to his Test career.