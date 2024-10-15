Open Menu

Kamran Ghulam Becomes 13th Pakistani To Score 100 On Test Debut

Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Kamran Ghulam becomes 13th Pakistani to score 100 on test debut

Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam made history in the second Test against England in Multan by becoming the 13th Pakistani cricketer to score a century on Test debut

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam made history in the second Test against England in Multan by becoming the 13th Pakistani cricketer to score a century on Test debut.

The right-handed batsman achieved the remarkable feat during Pakistan’s first innings, reaching his debut century off 192 balls.

Kamran eventually scored 118 runs from 224 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and a six, before being dismissed. His splendid knock anchored Pakistan's innings, showcasing his calm and skill on the big stage.

Before Kamran, notable Pakistani players to achieve this milestone include legends like Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Younis Khan, and more recently, Fawad Alam, Abid Ali, and Umar Akmal. Kamran Ghulam's century adds his name to this distinguished list of debutant centurions, marking a promising start to his Test career.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Century Fawad Alam Umar Akmal Younis Khan Kamran Ghulam Abid Ali From

Recent Stories

IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO ..

IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO summit

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture ..

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain reviews pro ..

2 minutes ago
 Woman electrocuted in Faisalabad

Woman electrocuted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kic ..

Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kicks off at SAU

2 minutes ago
 Full-board meeting on PPIF strategic planning held

Full-board meeting on PPIF strategic planning held

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara inaugurates Annual Sports Tour ..

Commissioner Hazara inaugurates Annual Sports Tournament 2024

2 minutes ago
Dream of playing for country comes true: Kamran Gh ..

Dream of playing for country comes true: Kamran Ghulam

2 minutes ago
 KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur di ..

KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs for implementation of mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day

Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day

35 minutes ago
 Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Car ..

Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Card on OLMT, Metro Bus Service

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5

Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5

35 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Ir ..

SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports