Kamran Ghulam fined for Code of Conduct breach

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kamran Ghulam has been charged for a breach of PCB's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side's second round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Sindh at the UBL Sports Complex.

Kamran was fined 40 per cent of applicable match fee for a level 1 offence relating to showing dissent an umpire's decision, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday.

The incident took place on the third ball of the 57th over of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa innings on Monday when Kamran displayed his reservation at the umpire's decision after getting caught behind off Sohail Khan, he said.

Kamran was charged for the violation of Article 2.8 by on-field umpires Qaiser Waheed and Saqib Khan.

Kamran pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad and, as such, there was no need for a hearing.