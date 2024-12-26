Open Menu

Kamran Ghulam Scores Maiden Test Half-century As 13 Wickets Fell On Opening Day

Muhammad Rameez Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Kamran Ghulam scores maiden Test half-century as 13 wickets fell on opening day

South Africa were 82 for three in reply to Pakistan’s 211 all out as 13 wickets fell on the opening day of the first Test match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday

CENTURION, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) South Africa were 82 for three in reply to Pakistan’s 211 all out as 13 wickets fell on the opening day of the first Test match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

After being put into bat, the tourists on the back of half-century by Kamran Ghulam managed to score 211 all out in 57.3 overs. Kamran, the right-hand batter from Upper Dir, playing his third Test, scored a 71-ball 54, which included eight fours and a six. This was Kamran’s maiden Test half-century, after he had scored his maiden ton, in his first Test innings against England at home.

Kamran knitted an 81-run partnership for the fifth wicket with white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (27, 62b, 2x4s). All-rounder Aamir Jamal (28, 27b, 4x4s) was other notable contributor with the bat.

For South Africa, Dane Paterson, playing his seventh Test, bagged second five-wicket haul and ended up with figures of 16-4-61-5. Debutant and fast bowler Corbin Bosch took four wickets.

In turn, the hosts lost Tony de Zorzi (2, 8b) and Ryan Rickelton (8, 10b, 2x4s) to Khurram Shahzad inside seven overs. Right-arm fast Mohammad Abbas, making a comeback in the Test side after more than three years, got Tristan Stubbs leg-before wicket for nine in the 16th over.

At stumps, South Africa were 82 for three in 22 overs with opening batter Aiden Markram returning unbeaten on 47.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 211 all out, 57.3 overs (Kamran Ghulam 54, Aamir Jamal 28, Mohammad Rizwan 27; Dane Paterson 5-61, Corbin Bosch 4-63)

South Africa 82-3, 22 overs (Aiden Markram 47 not out; Khurram Shahzad 2-28)

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Paterson South Africa Dir Mohammad Rizwan Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Abbas Aamir Jamal National University All From

Recent Stories

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be o ..

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27

2 minutes ago
 PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

2 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming o ..

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

20 minutes ago
 KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ m ..

KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages

5 minutes ago
 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdraw ..

France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

5 minutes ago
 Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 ..

Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza

5 minutes ago
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton d ..

Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw

5 minutes ago
 President pays tribute to security forces for elim ..

President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minori ..

CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP

2 minutes ago
 Military courts constitutional necessity for addre ..

Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regul ..

CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint m ..

2 minutes ago
 CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars fro ..

CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports