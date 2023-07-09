Kamran Lions Club wins Divisional Challenge Hockey Cup title

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) ::Divisional Challenge Hockey Cup Final Kamran Lions Hockey Club won the event trophy by defeating Fazal Hockey Club at Hockey Stadium, Sunday.

The special guest of the final match was District Accounts Officer Sardar Saleem Ahmed, former DG sports Tariq Mehmood, Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman, Azam Khan Mansehra, Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, Olympian Naeem Akhtar, Sardar Riast, international hockey player and large number of hockey spectators were also present.

In the ongoing Hazara Region Hockey final at Hockey Stadium Abbottabad Kamran Lions Hockey Club Abbottabad beat Fazal Hockey Club by 3-0. In the first two quarters, the competition was tied without any goals.

In the last two quarters, Kamran Lions improved their game and scored two more goals and managed to win the final trophy. Hamza, Inamur Rahman, Shehryar, Sajid Zaman on behalf of Fazal Club presented the best game.

On this occasion, Sardar Saleem Ahmed, DSO congratulated both the teams for playing the best game and said, "Fitness improves in hockey.' He said more attention would be paid to promoting the national game of hockey after the completion of work on the Astro-Turf at Hockey Stadium.

On this occasion, Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman welcomed the guests and awarded Rs 20,000 cash to the winning team and Rs 10,000 to the runners-up.

Medals and trophies were also awarded.