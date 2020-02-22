UrduPoint.com
Kamran's 101 Takes Zalmi To Victory Over Gladiators

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:46 PM

Kamran Akmal's heroic innings of 101 on 55 balls took Peshawar Zalmi to a six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at National Stadium Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ):Kamran Akmal's heroic innings of 101 on 55 balls took Peshawar Zalmi to a six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at National Stadium Karachi.

The wicketkeeper-batsman began Zalmi's run-chase in style, hitting two sixes and two fours off Mohammad Nawaz in the first over on his way to his third century in the HBL PSL.

Kamran, who is the leading run-scorer in the HBL PSL with 1,430 runs in 49 matches, struck 13 fours and four sixes to help Zalmi chase down the 149-run target with nine balls spare on a day when the PCB observed Childhood Cancer Awareness Day.

Haider Ali, Pakistan U19 opener, scored 25 off 28 in an 82-run partnership for the second-wicket with Kamran.

Earlier, Gladiators, at the back of Jason Roy's unbeaten 73, made 148 for five after being asked to field first.

The English opener struck six fours and a six in 57 balls and crafted a 62-run stand for the third-wicket with Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who struck five fours and a six in his 41 off 25 balls.

Zalmi's Pacer Wahab Riaz took two wickets for 21 runs in four overs, while Rahat Ali and Amir Khan and Darren Sammy picked up a wicket each.

For his extraordinary batting performance which gave Zalmi their first win of the season, Kamran was named player of the match.

Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans in what will be first HBL PSL match in Multan on Wednesday, while Quetta Gladiators play Karachi Kings tomorrow afternoon at National Stadium, Karachi.

Scores in brief: Quetta Gladiators 148-5, 20 overs (Jason Roy 73 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 41; Wahab Riaz 2-21).

Peshawar Zalmi 153-4, 18.3 overs (Kamran Akmal 101, Haider Ali 25; Fawad Ahmed 2-40).

