Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive Best Initiative: Shahida Kausar

Muhammad Rameez 8 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Shahida Kausar Farooq, believes the promotion of sports under Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive was the best initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The establishment of a healthy and positive thinking society is possible only through the promotion of sports," said the head of the organization (Subh-e-Nau) which has been organizing various sports competitions in the country for the last 30 years and also working for environment and health.

Shahida Kausar said the government should also back such organizations which were already working for the promotion of various sports in the country.

"For the last 30 years, we have been hosting international and national lawn tennis competitions in different cities of Pakistan through which the country has got many famous and top players," she told APP.

She said besides this, we have also hosted football, judo and karate tournaments. "For the last few years, we have been unable to host these events due to lack of interest of corporate sector which has resulted in less national level tennis tournaments in the country."She also sought relevant authorities' support for independent organizations like her Subh-e-Nau for the promotion of sports.

