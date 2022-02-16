Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive Inter-University Men Badminton from Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Kamyab Jawan sports Drive Inter-University Men Badminton Championship to begin on Thursday under the aegis of Directorate of Sports University here at Indoor Hall of the Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum.

This was stated by Director General Sports University of Peshawar and former international athlete Bahre Karam during his visit to the venue, well prepared for the smooth conduct of the Championship for which a total of 16 University teams qualified from eight different zones wherein University teams from all across the province participated.

Bahre said that the Inter-University Men's Badminton Final Round in connection with the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Sports Drives would be organized in befitting manners. He said, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs and Chairman Kamyab Jawan Usman Dar and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would grace the occasion as chief guest.

He said the opening ceremony will be organized at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Players from all participating 16 teams, officials, Director General Higher education Commissioner would also participate. "We will formally inaugurate these competitions in a colourful opening ceremony," Director General Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam said.

Bahre Karam said that best arrangements have been made for the competitions, providing best facilities to the players and officials and hopefully the Championship would be a big success. The event will be organized in the best possible way and the players will showcase their best talents, he said. He paid rich tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar for taking keen interest and provided best available facilities to the players during the Championship.