Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to be launched in country: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Sunday that Pakistan's biggest talent hunt sports programme "Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive" was being launched to revive sports culture in the country.

He stated this while visiting the Jinnah Stadium to review the pace of development work on High Performance Centre here.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq, Chairman Planning and Development board Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq accompanied him.

During the visit, the progress of development work was inspected and instructions were issued for timely completion of gray structure of the scheme.

Talking to the media, the SAPM said that High Performance Centers were built around the world to refine the talent among youth.

Usman Dar said, "We will try to produce at least four national heroes in the next two years through the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive".

In the first phase, twelve categories of different sports had been placed in 25 regions which would provide golden opportunities for new talent in Pakistan, he said.

Dar said the construction work of stadium was underway at a cost of Rs 810 million while hockey stadium and football ground would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 240 million in Sialkot.

The SAPM said that in the first phase "We will try to hold PSL matches".

He said that state of the art hospital was going to be built in Sialkot at a cost of 6 billion.

He said the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies would be built in the city.

He said the new campus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) at Aimenabad Road was in final stage.

Dar said that mega projects (sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management and upgrading of parks) were underway at a cost of Rs 17 billion in the district, which after the completion, would provide advanced municipal facilities to the citizens.

Replying to a question, Dar said that Maryam Nawaz audio had also been leaked in which sheadmitted that she stopped funds of media houses because they were not working on their narratives.