UrduPoint.com

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive To Be Launched In Country: Usman Dar

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 02:00 PM

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to be launched in country: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Sunday that Pakistan's biggest talent hunt sports programme "Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive" was being launched to revive sports culture in the country.

He stated this while visiting the Jinnah Stadium to review the pace of development work on High Performance Centre here.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq, Chairman Planning and Development board Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq accompanied him.

During the visit, the progress of development work was inspected and instructions were issued for timely completion of gray structure of the scheme.

Talking to the media, the SAPM said that High Performance Centers were built around the world to refine the talent among youth.

Usman Dar said, "We will try to produce at least four national heroes in the next two years through the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive".

In the first phase, twelve categories of different sports had been placed in 25 regions which would provide golden opportunities for new talent in Pakistan, he said.

Dar said the construction work of stadium was underway at a cost of Rs 810 million while hockey stadium and football ground would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 240 million in Sialkot.

The SAPM said that in the first phase "We will try to hold PSL matches".

He said that state of the art hospital was going to be built in Sialkot at a cost of 6 billion.

He said the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies would be built in the city.

He said the new campus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) at Aimenabad Road was in final stage.

Dar said that mega projects (sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management and upgrading of parks) were underway at a cost of Rs 17 billion in the district, which after the completion, would provide advanced municipal facilities to the citizens.

Replying to a question, Dar said that Maryam Nawaz audio had also been leaked in which sheadmitted that she stopped funds of media houses because they were not working on their narratives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Hockey Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sports Education Punjab Water Pakistan Super League Visit Road Traffic Progress Sialkot Turkish Lira Women Sunday Gold Media Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

1 minute ago
 UAE stresses importance of concerted international ..

UAE stresses importance of concerted international efforts to combat human traff ..

31 minutes ago
 Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&# ..

UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.