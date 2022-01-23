Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to help revive football in Pakistan: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said on Sunday that Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive in collaboration with the Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) and its partners would help reviving football game in the country.

Talking to the media here at Jinnah Islamia College, he urged the youth to participate in the country's biggest talent hunt initiative to prove their potential in football game.

The SAPM said under the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, today, trials were conducted at Jinnah Islamia College Ground to select talented players.

He said the Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) and Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive team were working hard to produce national heroes in football and brighten the name of Pakistan.

He said that Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive would be extended to other areas of the country.

The SAPM said that trials under Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive were being conducted in 10 regions of the country.

He said that out of the ten regions, a pool of 100 children was going to be formed and the final training would be held in the first week of February.

He said under the football drive, 20 kids would be taken to St Patrick's club, Ireland which was a very good initiative and a total of 5,000 Pounds would be spent on every kid.

There was no dearth of talent in Pakistan, he said and added that only the talent needed to be polished.

The SAPM said that state-of-the-art high performance centre was going to be built in Jinnah Stadium Sialkot.

He said that in the past, sports and youth were badly neglected.

He said that funds allocated for sports in the present government were unprecedented.

Dar said this was the second Talent Hunt Drive in Sialkot during the last two weeks.

A few days ago, cricket trials were held in Sialkot in collaboration with Lahore Qalandar and the talent was picked (Muhammad Zahid) was now a part of Lahore Qalander, he said.

The SAPM said that Sialkot had produced national heroes in the past, saying that there was a lot of potential in the people of Sialkot.

He said the Punjab government had released Rs 150 million for the revival of Sialkot Hockey Stadium, added the same amount was also released for Football Stadium.

Karel Freaye, Belgian UEFA licensed coach said that initially more than 200 players took part in the trial.

Despite the inclement weather, the trial of 72 players and 35 goalkeepers were conductedtoday, in which players proved their talent, he added.