Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive: training of 150 players starts in camps

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana on Friday said that Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive will prove a milestone in the promotion of sports in the country and through such Games more talented players would come up at national and international levels.

She said this during her visit to the ongoing camps setup in connection with the fielding of women teams of all affiliated colleges with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University in the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to be organized in Jinnah Sports Complex Islamabad from December 6-9, 2021.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Razia Sultan met with the players during the camps and said that before setting up the camps trials of all eight Games were conducted wherein open invitations had been given to the players.

She said under the name of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, it has been decided to hold sports competitions wherein both male and female students of more than 100 educational institutions would take part under the aegis of Higher education Commission at Islamabad. She said, players from various educational institutions would take part in various sports including squash, athletics, hockey, football, handball, tennis, judo and volleyball.

She said decision was taken to have good teams who could compete well that is why camps have been setup in different places including Frontier College for Women Peshawar, Govt Girls Degree College Nahaki, Charsadda Road, Hayatabad Girls Degree College, Peshawar Sports Complex, and inside the SBBWU premises.

Razia Sultana while appreciating the enthusiasm of the players said that these games are being organized on the special orders of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. She said that Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive would prove to be a milestone in the promotion of sports in Pakistan and its an important step towards a healthier Pakistan.

She also lauded Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Maria Samin for her commendable steps by inviting players from all the affiliated colleges first at the open trials and later on setting up of the camps in order to well prepare the teams for the tough battle against other participating teams from across the country.

She said the management of the University is providing equal sports opportunities to the students and to encourage sports along with the curriculum, more talented players are coming up.