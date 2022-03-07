'Kamyab Jawan Wrestling, Weightlifting Trials' begins in University of Peshawar

The trials of Wrestling and Weightlifting under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive Talent Hunt' got underway at Indoor Hall of the Shahidzada Abdul Qayyum under the aegis of Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar (UoP) here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The trials of Wrestling and Weightlifting under 'Kamyab Jawan sports Drive Talent Hunt' got underway at Indoor Hall of the Shahidzada Abdul Qayyum under the aegis of Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar (UoP) here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees and Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan were chief guests and formally inaugurated the Wrestling and Weightlifting trials wherein 140 players turned up before registration under 'Kamyub Jawan Sports Drive'.

Director General Sports University of Peshawar and former international athlete Bahe Karam, Assistant Registrar Dr. Noorzada, Professor Dr. Farood Hussain of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Director Sports Arshad Khan, Coaches Wrestling Zahid Ullah, Niamat Ullah, Weightlifting coaches Salahuddin and Amir Iqbal, athlete coach Muhammad Asim, players and spectators were also present.

"It is a great honor to be part of the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive and we are striving to provide the best facilities to the players and officials part of the Talent Hunt," Professor Dr. Muhammad Idrees said.

He termed such initiative very vital for search out new talent wherein athletes in the age of 15-25 would be eligible to participate.

He said to organize the best competitions so that the player could play in the future not only at national but also at international levels.

A total of 140 players have their registration for the wrestling and weightlifting trials and among them through competition in 10 different weight group categories in both wrestling and weightlifting 20 players each would be short-listed to compete their players to be selected from other five regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Mardan, Swat and Hazara, followed by the final selection of the team to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Inter-Provincial League. Such a format has been made for the other 12 Games part of the overall Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive for which the Federal government announced a sum of Rs.

4 billion.

Earlier, the final round of Badminton was successfully hosted by the University of Peshawar in connection with the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive and now events like wrestling and weightlifting trials attracted more new faces.

The trials of the Wrestling and Weightlifting will be held in Mardan on March 11-12, 2022, Jahanzeb College Swat on March 15-16, 2022, Hazara trials on March 19-20, 2022, Dera Ismail Khan on March 23-24, 2022 while Kohat and Bannu trials would be organized on March 26 and 27, 2022.

Under this Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan talent hunt programs 12 different games are being started across the country. Wrestling trials are being conducted in ten different weight categories ranging from 57kg to 125kg in each category. The 10 best players and two talented players will be selected through trials and league competitions. Twelve players will be selected from five regions and districts and a total of 72 players will participate in the Inter-Provincial competitions.

The best players will be selected and 12 players will be selected from each province, after which there will be national level competitions between them. The best players will be selected for the national team before providing due coaching under qualified coaches.

The best players will be selected for training and competition, Bahre Karam said, adding, all such talented players would be given overseas tours and trained by foreign coaches with the aim of preparing players for international level competitions so that Pakistani players in various games around the world can compete in the Asian Games and Olympic Games.

Bahre Karam said that out of 33 universities of the province, University of Peshawar was selected to supervise and organize these trials. He said at the provincial level, 10 winners will be awarded Rs. 10,000, runners-up Rs. 5,000 and third place winners Rs. 3,000 each in all Games.