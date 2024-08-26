Kane Helps Bayern To Win At Wolfsburg On Kompany Debut
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 26, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Wolfsburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Harry Kane helped drag Bayern Munich to a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Wolfsburg on Sunday in new manager Vincent Kompany's Bundesliga debut.
Jamal Musiala put Bayern 1-0 up after 19 minutes but Wolfsburg took the lead with two Lovro Majer goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Bayern were nervy, with Ralph Hasenhuettl's side pouncing on several defensive errors.
A Kane header forced Wolfsburg's Jakub Kaminski into an own goal after 65 minutes and the England captain set up Bayern's third, laying on a pass for Serge Gnabry's 82nd-minute strike.
"It's not perfect yet", Kane told Bayern tv after the match, saying his side "got punished a little" in the second-half.
"We're still obviously implementing some of the ideas of the coach.
"Obviously, the team is a lot stronger than this. I'm happy we've got a good week to work now, to get to work on the ideas the coach wants."
Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich echoed Kane's sentiments on network DAZN, saying "we lost control of the game due to many mistakes", adding they "reacted well" when they fell 2-1 behind.
With 20 minutes gone, Kane, starting his first match since the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, found Sacha Boey on the right flank.
The French defender dribbled past two Wolfsburg defenders and cut the ball across for Musiala, who tapped home to open the scoring.
Musiala has six goals in eight games against Wolfsburg, more than any other side.
- Cool Majer -
Wolfsburg were lucky to get away with what appeared to be a handball in the box 10 minutes later, with Kane shown a yellow card for remonstrating with the referee.
Bystanders in the first-half, Wolfsburg burst into life early in the second, grabbing the lead inside the first 10 minutes.
Boey, who was making just his second start for Bayern since joining in January, went from hero to villain just a minute after the break, bringing down Tiago Tomas in the box.
Majer coolly slotted home, sending Manuel Neuer the wrong way.
The Croatia midfielder hit the post with Neuer flatfooted just a minute later but did not need to wait long for another opportunity, his 55th-minute goal putting Wolfsburg in front.
Patrick Wimmer pressed Kim Min-jae into a mistake, collected possession and advanced on goal, drawing Neuer and laying off for Majer to score.
Kane was crucial in helping Bayern draw level after 65 minutes. The England captain headed a deflected Joshua Kimmich cross goalwards and the ball bounced in off Wolfsburg's Kaminski.
Kane created Bayern's winner with eight minutes remaining, finding Gnabry who booted home from close range.
Bundesliga winners in 2009, Wolfsburg have not beaten Bayern since 2015, a run of 21 matches.
Later on Sunday, promoted St Pauli host Heidenheim in the final match of the round.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Sports
-
England axe Bairstow, Ali for Australia white-ball series10 hours ago
-
Shaheens beat Bangladesh A by eight wickets in 50 overs match14 hours ago
-
PSA announces World Events Calendar for 2024-25 Season15 hours ago
-
Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul helps Shaheens secure convincing victory15 hours ago
-
PCB unveils five Champions Cup team mentors10 hours ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League results - 1st update11 hours ago
-
Olympic champion Ko ends eight-year major drought with Women's British Open win1 day ago
-
Golf: Women's British Open scores1 day ago
-
Madrid beat Valladolid but Mbappe fires Bernabeu blanks1 day ago
-
Duplantis sets new pole vault world record of 6.26 metres1 day ago
-
Bangladesh achieve milestone with maiden Test win over Pakistan2 days ago
-
Bangladesh achieve milestone with maiden Test win over Pakistan2 days ago