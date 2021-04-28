UrduPoint.com
Kane Hungry For Trophies After Spurs Flop Again

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to win trophies following a "disappointing season" for Tottenham even as he continues to plunder goals for the club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to win trophies following a "disappointing season" for Tottenham even as he continues to plunder goals for the club.

Sunday's loss to Manchester City in the League Cup final followed defeat in the 2015 League Cup final and the 2019 Champions League final, while Premier League title challenges fell away in 2016 and 2017.

Spurs, who sacked Jose Mourinho last week, are struggling to qualify for next season's Champions League despite topping the Premier League table in December and made a limp exit from the Europa League.

Kane's future has been the subject of intense speculation given Tottenham's lack of success but it will be incredibly difficult for another club to prise him away.

The England captain, who has scored 31 goals for Spurs this season in all competitions, won the Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards on Tuesday but he craves team silverware.

"It has been a disappointing season if I am totally honest," the 27-year-old told Sky sports.

"We have had so many opportunities and been in so many games where we have been ahead or been in a good position going into the last 15 minutes and we haven't quite got over the line for one reason or another.

"When we look back, we were in a great position come November and that spell over December and January really put a halt to what we were trying to achieve."He added: "I want to be winning the biggest prizes there is to offer and we arenot quite doing that."

