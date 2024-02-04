Open Menu

Kane Scores To Help Bayern Keep Pace With Leaders Leverkusen

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Kane scores to help Bayern keep pace with leaders Leverkusen

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Harry Kane scored the go-ahead goal to help Bayern Munich to a 3-1 comeback home win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, keeping hot on the heels of leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who won 2-0 at Darmstadt.

Bayern stay just two points behind Xabi Alonso's unbeaten side, with the two facing off next Saturday in Leverkusen.

"The big game is coming. We wanted to show our fans something," Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka said after the match.

But while Leverkusen secured a comfortable win at last-placed Darmstadt thanks to a brace from England-born Nigeria winger Nathan Tella, Bayern were once again bailed out by Kane, who now has 24 goals in 20 league games this season.

Gladbach travelled to Munich boasting a brilliant recent record against the perennial German champions, with Bayern winning just one of their past six matches.

Bayern conceded early after a horror pass from Manuel Neuer allowed Gladbach to waltz through the penalty box, with Nico Elvedi tapping in from close range.

Bayern youth product Aleksandar Pavlovic drew the home side level just before half-time when he slid through the Gladbach defence and drilled in the equaliser.

Gladbach were courageous against an injury-hit Munich side who have lacked confidence and fluency since the winter break.

Kane however stepped up with 20 minutes remaining, heading in after a mistake from Gladbach 'keeper Moritz Nicolas.

Kane's 24th league goal of the season keeps him on track for the all-time record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season, set by his Bayern predecessor Robert Lewandowski.

Leverkusen's win ensured they would go into next week's clash with Bayern atop the table.

Making his first league start since moving to Leverkusen from Southampton at the start of the season, Tella put Leverkusen ahead after half an hour, shedding his marker to head in a looping chip from Alex Grimaldo.

Tella doubled up early in the second half, blasting in from close range past the helpless Darmstadt 'keeper.

Stuttgart took advantage of Borussia Dortmund's 0-0 draw at Heidenheim on Friday, winning 3-1 away against a 10-man Freiburg to go three points clear in third place.

Brighton loanee Deniz Undav gave Stuttgart the lead after just three minutes, with Germany winger Chris Fuehrich added another just four minutes later.

Freiburg lost Merlin Roehl to a straight red card for an ugly studs-up tackle after just 18 minutes, but they would be the next to score when Lucas Kuebler found the goal late in the first half.

With Freiburg pushing for an unlikely draw, Maximilian Mittelstaedt scored for Stuttgart with 15 minutes remaining to seal victory.

Elsewhere, Augsburg scored a penalty in injury time to snatch a point in a 1-1 draw at Bochum.

Werder Bremen scored after just two minutes through Marvin Ducksch to win 1-0 at lowly Mainz.

In Saturday's late game, struggling Cologne host Eintracht Frankfurt.

Related Topics

German Germany Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Munich Southampton Brighton Lead Nigeria From Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 hours ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

2 hours ago
Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

2 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

2 hours ago
 Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

2 hours ago
 Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' ..

Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' wives: AFP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports