Kane Takes Tottenham Top, Unsettled Leicester Lose Again

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 20, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Harry Kane's 250th Tottenham goal took Spurs to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday as a 2-1 defeat to Southampton compounded Leicester's miserable start to the season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Harry Kane's 250th Tottenham goal took Spurs to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday as a 2-1 defeat to Southampton compounded Leicester's miserable start to the season.

If anyone is to rival Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race, Tottenham look well set after backing Antonio Conte heavily in the transfer market in his first full season in charge.

After a strong end to last season to snatch a place in the Champions League from north London rivals Arsenal, Tottenham have already taken seven more points than they got from their respective fixtures last season in the first three games of the new campaign.

However, Conte was still displeased with a sloppy first-half performance that could have been punished against more potent opponents.

New signings Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes impressed for Wolves, but they have scored just once in three games this season as Guedes, Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence were guilty of failing to hit the target.

Spurs improved markedly after the break and got their reward when Kane bulleted home a header after Ivan Perisic flicked on Son Heung-min's corner.

Kane's 185th Premier League goal also set a record for the most scored by anyone for a single club, edging ahead of Sergio Aguero's 184 for Manchester City.

"I said that if we repeat the same results as last season we stay after three games with zero points," said Conte. "Instead to get seven points showed that this team is improving in many aspects."Arsenal can leapfrog their local rivals to top spot later on Saturday as the Gunners aim to keep their 100 percent record going away to Bournemouth.

