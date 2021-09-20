UrduPoint.com

Kane William Reacts To New Zealand’s Decision Of Calling Off Pakistan Tour

Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:44 PM

Kane William reacts to New Zealand’s decision of calling off Pakistan tour

The Kiwis’ regular captain says he is in Dubai and is not aware about the details as how all it suddenly happened.

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 20121) Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s regular captain, has expressed dismay over decision of his country about cancelling Pakistan tour due to a security alert.

In a statement to Indian media, William son who is in the UAE to play remaining matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) said that the cancelation of the Pakistan tour was a ‘real shame’.

He said, “I’m not aware about the details as it was all sudden but of course, it is a real shame,”.

He said that playing cricket in Pakistan is an amazing thing and so well supported, adding that there is so much passion there about cricket.

“ Currently, I am in Dubai and I will find out a bit more about it over the next few days,” he further said

He went on to say that cricket is an international game and there is so much passion for it around the world, particularly in Pakistan.

“It was really exciting to see the series go back there and I know our team was looking forward to it. Players’ safety is paramount and when you hear messages going through from the government, it is certainly above the players’ heads,” he added.

William said that of course they were over there and read to go to the ground when suddenly everything changed.

He also hoped that there is no lasting impact from it because it is a special place for cricket to be and there have been a lot of strides forward to see cricket go back into Pakistan and play there safely.

“We have seen that happen on a number of occasions, so hopefully, there is plenty more cricket there to come,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

It may be mentioned here that Kiwis had called off the Pakistan tour just minutes before the first ODI and called back their team immediately citing security alert.

