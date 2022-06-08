UrduPoint.com

Kane's 50th England Goal Rescues Draw With Germany

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 08, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany

Munich, Germany, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :England captain Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal on Tuesday by converting a late penalty in Munich in a 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany.

Germany broke the deadlock when Jonas Hofmann fired the hosts ahead at the Allianz Arena, but Kane levelled from the spot with two minutes left.

Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck stumbled into Kane in the area and the penalty was given after a VAR review.

The Tottenham striker moved into outright second on England's list of all-time leading goalscorers, passing Bobby Charlton's total of 49.

"It's a really nice feeling," Kane told Channel Four.

"I had a couple of early chances and thought it could be one of those days." "It's good to get the goal and it's just a shame we didn't nick it in the end," added Kane, who had earlier been denied by a superb Manuel Neuer save.

Gareth Southgate's side remain bottom of Group A3 after losing 1-0 to Hungary in Budapest last Saturday.

Germany, who visit Hungary on Saturday, are a point above them in third as the Germans' coach Hansi Flick extended his unbeaten run to 11 games, dating back to September.

"It's bitter to concede the equaliser -- extremely stupid," Hofmann told ZDF. "But we created good chances and it was a decent performance.

" Germany, playing in the shirts of their national women's team, twice breached the England defence in the first half without reward.

Thomas Mueller lobbed the ball over England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, but the whistle had already gone after an injury to Kalvin Phillips, who was replaced by Jude Bellingham.

Hofmann then broke clear and fired past Pickford, but after a VAR check, the effort was ruled offside.

Neuer, who captained Germany for the 54th time to overtake 2014 World Cup-winning skipper Philipp Lahm, made a reflex save to deny Bukayo Saka.

England struggled to get the ball into the box, especially in the first half, when Kane was closely marshalled by the German defence.

Germany were finally rewarded for their pressure early in the second period.

Joshua Kimmich split the defence with a pass into the feet of Hofmann, who drilled in a shot which Pickford could only get a glove to.

Only a fine stop by Pickford prevented Mueller marking his 114th international appearance with a goal.

Neuer again came to Germany's rescue with another excellent save from Kane's close-range effort.

However, there was no denying England's captain who sent Neuer the wrong way from the spot.

Related Topics

World German Fine Visit Germany Split Nice Munich Budapest Bellingham Hungary September Women From Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

15 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

15 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

15 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

15 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

17 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.