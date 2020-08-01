UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kang Leads As LPGA Tour Returns From Virus Hiatus

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Kang leads as LPGA Tour returns from virus hiatus

Chicago, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Danielle Kang produced a flawless round to take the lead at the Drive On Championship on Friday as the LPGA Tour resumed after its five-month coronavirus shutdown.

Kang carded a six-under-par 66 at the Inverness Club at Toledo, Ohio to lead by one shot from England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who also had a bogey-free round with a five-under-par 67.

The 27-year-old Kang showed no signs of rustiness after the Tour's long layoff, making three birdies and six pars to reach the turn on three under.

Three more birdies nown the stretch, including a birdie on the last capped an impressive round for the 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner.

"Bogey-free, six under, I feel pretty good," Kang said afterwards. "There was no hot streak, it was kind of consistent. My caddie and I haven't worked together in six months, so it was fun to be out there." This week's 54-hole tournament is taking place without spectators, a novelty that Kang said she was still getting used to.

"I would definitely think it's calmer, more level headed. Maybe that's good for me," Kang said.

"But I also really like the fans. Today was very mellow. I'm pretty sure that's the fans not being around. I also really love it when there are a lot of roars." A crowded leaderboard lurks just behind Kang and Ewart Shadoff. Frenchwoman Celine Boutier is tied for third with South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace after both women carded four-under-par 68s.

Three players, including Lydia Ko, Lee Minjee and Amy Olson share fifth at three under.

New Zealander Ko's round included a birdie on the last just two holes after her only bogey of the day.

The 23-year-old former world number one said she simply relieved to be playing again.

"It's nice to just be playing," Ko said. "I saw some of the girls and I was like, 'Man, it's nice to not see you through a virtual app or just on social media.' It's nice to just be able to see them."Ko revealed she had spent her time off practising in Florida, often playing alongside fellow professionals Anne van Dam and Lindy Duncan"We played for push-ups a lot of times," said Ko. "If somebody made a birdie the other had to do push-ups. We were getting physically stronger at the same time."

Related Topics

World Social Media Dam Nice Toledo Same Van Inverness Lead Florida South Africa Women 2017 From Share Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

8 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

10 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

12 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

10 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.