Kanigram Club Win Shaheed Mustafa Kamal Barki Memorial Soccer Title

Muhammad Rameez Published June 28, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Kanigram Club clinched the trophy after defeating Miranshah Chashma Green Club in the final of the 'All Pakistan Floodlight Shaheed Brig. Mustafa Kamal Barki Memorial Football trophy' played at Baisaki Ground DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Kanigram Club clinched the trophy after defeating Miranshah Chashma Green Club in the final of the 'All Pakistan Floodlight Shaheed Brig. Mustafa Kamal Barki Memorial Football trophy' played at Baisaki Ground DI Khan.

In the first 90 minutes of the match, the match was equal between the two teams, which was decided on a shoot-out.

Kanigram Football Club won the tournament 4-3 before playing a goalless draw in the stipulated 90-minute final match. In the first tournament, the winning team was awarded Rs. 0.2 million as cash prizes while the runners-up team got Rs. 0.1 million.

The first All-Pakistan Floodlight Shaheed Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki Memorial Football Tournament was organized by Regional Sports Office Dera Ismail Khan Division and Pakistan Army. Commander Task Force Brigadier Muhammad Rashid Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Colonel Umar Ahmed Commanding Officer 8 Cavalry, Lt. Col. Hasibur Rehman Khan, Lt. Col. Saleem, Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed, elder brother of Shaheed Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki Zaroli Khan Barki was also present.

Upon the arrival of the special guests, Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Anwar Kamal Barki gave them a grand welcome and garlanded them, and introduced them individually to the players. A total of 32 teams participated in the tournament and this tournament continued for 8 days. It should be noted that the sector commander of ISI, Shaheed Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki, was returning from Angorad on the first of Ramazan, during which he was martyred in an attack by anti-social elements hostile to the country.

To pay a rich tribute to him, Anwar Kamal Barki announced that this tournament would now be held every year in memory of martyred Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki.

He said, "The martyr is always alive." He said, "Sports play a key role in the promotion of positive activities." Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansoor Arshad said, "The district administration will continue to encourage sports activities in memory of martyr Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki and urged the youth to take an active part in healthy activity.

More Stories From Sports