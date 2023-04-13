Kante and Silva start for Chelsea at champions Madrid

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva start for Chelsea against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Coach Frank Lampard confirmed Tuesday the duo were fit to play against the reigning European champions, despite neither making the squad for the Premier League defeat by Wolves on Saturday.

The coach, who replaced sacked predecessor Graham Potter last week, has selected three central defenders, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell operating as wing-backs.

Carlo Ancelotti starts with Fede Valverde in midfield, despite his alleged punch on Villarreal's Alex Baena on Saturday.

Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo will link up in attack, with the coach selecting the same side which thrashed rivals Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey last week.

That means Eduardo Camavinga starts at left-back with Toni Kroos playing in holding midfield.

Starting line-ups: Real Madrid (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga; Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema (capt), Vinicius Junior Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA) Chelsea (3-5-2) Kepa Arrizabalaga; Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva (capt), Kalidou Koulibaly; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Ben Chilwell; Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix Coach: Frank Lampard (ENG) Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)