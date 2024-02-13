ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has advanced seven places to second position among bowlers in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings while also increasing her rating points in the other two lists after the ICC Women’s Championship series against Australia.

Kapp, a formerly top-ranked bowler, grabbed four wickets in the last two ODIs of the three-match series played over the past week to take second position behind England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, an ICC press release said on Tuesday.

An all-round performance of 75 and three for 12 in the second match in North Sydney that helped South Africa register their first ever ODI victory over Australia also helped her retain eighth position in batting and consolidate her top ranking in the list of all-rounders. Kapp increased her points tally from 658 to 668 in the batting rankings and from 388 to 452 in the all-rounders’ rankings.

Chloe-Tryon is another South Africa all-rounder to gain in the latest weekly rankings update, moving up one place to 20th among batters, advancing seven places to 43rd among bowlers and reaching the top 10 for all-rounders for the first time after some useful performances in the two matches.

Anneke Bosche (up 13 places to 68th among batters) and Masabata Klaas (up two places to 24th among bowlers) have also gained.

Australia too had several players moving up in the rankings after completing a 2-1 win and ending the series at the top of the ICC Women’s Championship table.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath, named Player of the Match in the final match after smashing 44 off 35 balls and grabbing three for 23, has progressed four places to 30th among batters, five places to 60th among bowlers and to 21st in the list of all-rounders. Alana King (77th in batting and 13th in bowling) and Kim Garth (96th in batting and 28th in bowling) have also made notable progress.

In the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings, Thailand player Naruemoi Chaiwai’s 83 not out against Kuwait in the Asian cricket Council Women’s Premier Cup has lifted her two places to 44th position. The UAE trio of Theertha Sathish (up one place to 57th), Kavisha Egodge (up three places to 62nd) and Esha Oza (up four places to 68th) have also moved up the batting rankings.