Karachi Administration Organizes Blind Cricket Match
Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
The Karachi administration organized a blind cricket match between Commissioner Karachi XI and Karachi Gym Khana XI at Karachi Gym Khana on International White Cane Day
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Karachi administration organized a blind cricket match between Commissioner Karachi XI and Karachi Gym Khana XI at Karachi Gym Khana on International White Cane Day.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi stated that the Sindh government is taking measures to provide opportunities for persons with disabilities in various sectors, including sports.
He said the government aims to empower persons with disabilities by providing education, health facilities and, employment.
Commissioner mentioned the 'Inclusive City' project, which focuses on education, health, and sports to support the rehabilitation and development of persons with disabilities Including the visually impaired individuals.
He watched the match and gave away shields among the winning players.
Salman Elahi, President of the Blind Cricket Team, Athar Ali Khan, President of Karachi Gym Khana, and Parveen Aftab Alam also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion
More Stories From Sports
-
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win3 minutes ago
-
Japan hold Australia, S. Korea and China win in World Cup qualifying3 minutes ago
-
Plan of breaking partnership properly executed: Potts3 hours ago
-
Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kicks off at SAU3 hours ago
-
Commissioner Hazara inaugurates Annual Sports Tournament 20243 hours ago
-
Kamran Ghulam becomes 13th Pakistani to score 100 on test debut3 hours ago
-
Dream of playing for country comes true: Kamran Ghulam3 hours ago
-
Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/54 hours ago
-
Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines4 hours ago
-
Dutch rider Lavreysen targets record at world track championships4 hours ago
-
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts12 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results - collated5 hours ago