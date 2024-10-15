Karachi administration organizes blind cricket match

The Karachi administration organized a blind cricket match between Commissioner Karachi XI and Karachi Gym Khana XI at Karachi Gym Khana on International White Cane Day

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Karachi administration organized a blind cricket match between Commissioner Karachi XI and Karachi Gym Khana XI at Karachi Gym Khana on International White Cane Day.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi stated that the Sindh government is taking measures to provide opportunities for persons with disabilities in various sectors, including sports.

He said the government aims to empower persons with disabilities by providing education, health facilities and, employment.

Commissioner mentioned the 'Inclusive City' project, which focuses on education, health, and sports to support the rehabilitation and development of persons with disabilities Including the visually impaired individuals.

He watched the match and gave away shields among the winning players.

Salman Elahi, President of the Blind Cricket Team, Athar Ali Khan, President of Karachi Gym Khana, and Parveen Aftab Alam also spoke on the occasion.