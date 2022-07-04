UrduPoint.com

Karachi Administration To Promote Boxing, Other Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2022 | 01:00 AM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Sunday announced that Karachi administration under the patronage of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput will extend all possible help for the promotion of boxing and other sports.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the first People's Inter-Provincial Boxing Championship here at the Boxing Arena in Lyari.

Commissioner Karachi said that he was deeply grateful to SSB and SBA for organizing a competition of girls and boys athletes from all over the country to see them in action.

He said, "I hope that as long as these boxers and officials stay in Karachi, they will have all kinds of facilities."

Noman Ahmed from Sindh took oath on behalf of the players. Referee Judge Younis Pathan also addressed on the occasion.

Teams from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the tournament.

