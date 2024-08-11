ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Karachi City Football Club clinched the National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 title by humbling Legacy FC 4-0 in the final played here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday night.

The grand finale took place between the two top teams, with Karachi City FC showcasing their exceptional skills and strategy. In the first half, Karachi City FC took a 2-0 lead over Legacy FC. Rameen Farid scored the first goal for Karachi City FC in the 14th minute, followed by Sarah's goal in the 28th minute.

The team's momentum continued in the second half, with Zahmena scoring the third goal in the 52nd minute. Zulfia sealed the victory with the fourth goal in the 75th minute.

The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 1 million, while the runner-up earned Rs 500,000. The third-place team, Karachi United, took home Rs 300,000, and the Fair Play award went to Hazara Quetta, who were awarded Rs 200,000. Nadia Khan from Karachi City was honoured as the best player of the tournament, Nisha Ashraf from Karachi City was named the best goalkeeper, and Eman Mustafa was recognized as the top scorer with 8 goals.

The final was attended by Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation NC, Senior member of PFF NC Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, Lahore Qalandars CEO and owner Atif Rana, PHF President Tariq Bugti, MNA Jamal Raeesani and a large audience of football enthusiasts.