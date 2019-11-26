Karachi Cricket Carnival to be held ahead of PSL-2020

The City Administration has planned to celebrate PSL-2020 through Karachi Cricket Carnival, which will take place before the start of next PSL

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The City Administration has planned to celebrate PSL-2020 through Karachi Cricket Carnival, which will take place before the start of next PSL

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani in a press briefing held at his office on Tuesday announced that other international cricket series including the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Series, which was expected, would also be celebrated through festivity in which the city would be decorated.

He said the Karachi Cricket Carnival events would include different cultural and sports activities. Activities and events which had been planned include the food festivals, cultural and art events, shopping festival and sports events specially emphasizing the PSL inaugural ceremony and the matches that will be played in the city.

Iftikhar Shalwani said the Karachi Cricket Carnival would be held with the support of Landmark Communications, a private sector organization, and not a single penny will be spent by the government.

He said the Karachi Cricket Carnival will provide citizens the happiness, joy and festivities and send the message of peace and love to the cricket world.

The commissioner concluded that Karachi was an important multi-culturalcity. It was a heritage city. The Cricket Carnival would give the message to the world that Karachi was a thriving metropolitan city and was safe for business and tourism.