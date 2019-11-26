UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Cricket Carnival To Be Held Ahead Of PSL-2020

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:12 PM

Karachi Cricket Carnival to be held ahead of PSL-2020

The City Administration has planned to celebrate PSL-2020 through Karachi Cricket Carnival, which will take place before the start of next PSL

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The City Administration has planned to celebrate PSL-2020 through Karachi Cricket Carnival, which will take place before the start of next PSL.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani in a press briefing held at his office on Tuesday announced that other international cricket series including the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Series, which was expected, would also be celebrated through festivity in which the city would be decorated.

He said the Karachi Cricket Carnival events would include different cultural and sports activities. Activities and events which had been planned include the food festivals, cultural and art events, shopping festival and sports events specially emphasizing the PSL inaugural ceremony and the matches that will be played in the city.

Iftikhar Shalwani said the Karachi Cricket Carnival would be held with the support of Landmark Communications, a private sector organization, and not a single penny will be spent by the government.

He said the Karachi Cricket Carnival will provide citizens the happiness, joy and festivities and send the message of peace and love to the cricket world.

The commissioner concluded that Karachi was an important multi-culturalcity. It was a heritage city. The Cricket Carnival would give the message to the world that Karachi was a thriving metropolitan city and was safe for business and tourism.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket World Sports Bangladesh Business Sri Lanka Pakistan Super League Government Love

Recent Stories

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

8 minutes ago

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

54 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

1 hour ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 26 Nov 2019

4 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.