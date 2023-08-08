Karachi Footbal Club, Avari Group join hands for grooming young footballers

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and Dinshaw Avari of Avari Group of companies on Tuesday witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Karachi Footbal Club (KFC) and Avari Group to further strengthen KFC's efforts to provide young footballers better training

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and Dinshaw Avari of Avari Group of companies on Tuesday witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Karachi Footbal Club (KFC) and Avari Group to further strengthen KFC's efforts to provide young footballers better training.

The MoU was signed between KFC and Avari Group of Companies in a ceremony at Commissioner Karachi Office here, said a spokesperson of Commissioner Karachi.

The objective of the MOU is to strengthen the efforts of the KFC to groom the young footballers so that they achieve their full potential to become world class players.

The MOU also envisages Avari group would sponsor at least one player of KFC for overseas training. It would also provide accomodation, dinning and other facilities to the club's players coaches and officials within Pakistan.

On this ocassion, Commisssioner hoped that the MOU would strengthen the efforts of the Karachi Footbal Club and provide opportunities to the young footballers to explore their full potential to meet the requirements to the standard of world class game.

He said that KFC's players' talent has been recognized in a way that its players have been selected for Pakistan Junior, Sindh and Karachi division team.

These players, who joined the Pakistan camp and Karachi team, are considered to be the youngest players.

The signing ceremoney was attended among others by the Directors of the Avari group including Dinshaw B. Avari, Xerxes B. Avari, Dinshaw X. Avari Jr, Byram D. Avari Jr, Jamil Hoath and Ghulam Muhammad Khan.