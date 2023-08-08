Open Menu

Karachi Footbal Club, Avari Group Join Hands For Grooming Young Footballers

Muhammad Rameez Published August 08, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Karachi Footbal Club, Avari Group join hands for grooming young footballers

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and Dinshaw Avari of Avari Group of companies on Tuesday witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Karachi Footbal Club (KFC) and Avari Group to further strengthen KFC's efforts to provide young footballers better training

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and Dinshaw Avari of Avari Group of companies on Tuesday witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Karachi Footbal Club (KFC) and Avari Group to further strengthen KFC's efforts to provide young footballers better training.

The MoU was signed between KFC and Avari Group of Companies in a ceremony at Commissioner Karachi Office here, said a spokesperson of Commissioner Karachi.

The objective of the MOU is to strengthen the efforts of the KFC to groom the young footballers so that they achieve their full potential to become world class players.

The MOU also envisages Avari group would sponsor at least one player of KFC for overseas training. It would also provide accomodation, dinning and other facilities to the club's players coaches and officials within Pakistan.

On this ocassion, Commisssioner hoped that the MOU would strengthen the efforts of the Karachi Footbal Club and provide opportunities to the young footballers to explore their full potential to meet the requirements to the standard of world class game.

He said that KFC's players' talent has been recognized in a way that its players have been selected for Pakistan Junior, Sindh and Karachi division team.

These players, who joined the Pakistan camp and Karachi team, are considered to be the youngest players.

The signing ceremoney was attended among others by the Directors of the Avari group including Dinshaw B. Avari, Xerxes B. Avari, Dinshaw X. Avari Jr, Byram D. Avari Jr, Jamil Hoath and Ghulam Muhammad Khan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Young

Recent Stories

Netherlands Exploring How to Further Boost Ukraine ..

Netherlands Exploring How to Further Boost Ukraine's Air Defense - Prime Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 ADC-I chairs meeting regarding Independence day ar ..

ADC-I chairs meeting regarding Independence day arrangements

1 minute ago
 YFK highlights Kashmir conflict through art

YFK highlights Kashmir conflict through art

1 minute ago
 Maripur truck stand should be built as per the 199 ..

Maripur truck stand should be built as per the 1996 Master Plan: Mayor Karachi

2 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent ..

MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent UAE in 4th Kibo Robot Program ..

35 minutes ago
 Volunteers cherish ball kids experience on tennis ..

Volunteers cherish ball kids experience on tennis court

2 minutes ago
BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

35 minutes ago
 Sardar Tanvir expresses sorrow over AJK President ..

Sardar Tanvir expresses sorrow over AJK President Sister demise

36 minutes ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairpe ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairperson inquires about health of ..

21 minutes ago
 Haroon Khan Shinwari named ECP spokesperson

Haroon Khan Shinwari named ECP spokesperson

21 minutes ago
 Dawar pleads for rejuvenated CoD to evolve politic ..

Dawar pleads for rejuvenated CoD to evolve political landscape

21 minutes ago
 Rampant France set up Australia clash, Colombia al ..

Rampant France set up Australia clash, Colombia also into quarters

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports