Karachi Games 2023 kick off as Administrator hopes for popular reception parallel to London Games

Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman on Friday congratulated the citizens and Sindh government for organizing the Karachi Games on such a large scale, saying like the London Games, the Karachi Games would also gain popularity in the years to come

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman on Friday congratulated the citizens and Sindh government for organizing the Karachi Games on such a large scale, saying like the London Games, the Karachi Games would also gain popularity in the years to come.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of the torch arrival ceremony of Karachi Games 2023, held at Mazar-e-Quaid here. Prior to the said event, the 'Karachi Games' was earlier inaugurated today in a ceremony held at KMC Sports Complex.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, heads of departments, and other officers were also present. The ambassador said that the talented and emerging sportsmen of Karachi would be highlighted through the said sporting event, who would shine in the name of the country and the nation.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said that the participation of over 5,000 players and athletes, who would compete in a record 42 sporting events in the Karachi Games, was an important milestone in the history of Karachi and Sindh province.

"These games will lead to the development of the sports sector in Karachi and Sindh province," he added. He said that all the sports associations had been kept together in organizing the event and all the people were cooperating in organizing the Karachi Games, 2023.

"At the end of the Karachi Games, a ceremony will be held for all the athletes and concerned persons at the Governor House," he said.

The administrator said that it was a matter of honour for any city to organize sports activities on such a large scale. Later, the administrator lighted the torch of Karachi Games, 2023.